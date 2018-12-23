Light Snow and Rain Expected Tonight After Pleasant Day - NBC New York
Not As Chilly Today

Light Snow and Rain Expected Tonight After Pleasant Day

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    What to Know

    A dry and pleasant Sunday is expected to make way for some light snow and rain showers overnight, Storm Team 4 says. 

    Sunday will see sunny skies and light winds, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Later in the evening, the city is expected to see some light snow and rain that may continue into Monday morning. 

    The temperature could dip to around 36 degrees Sunday night. 

    The precipitation will taper off by Monday afternoon, Storm Team 4 says, though light snow showers across portions of the lower Hudson Valley and northwest New Jersey are possible. 

    Christmas Eve is expected to see a high of 44 degrees, with some wind in the afternoon.

