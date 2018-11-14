Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket for its 10th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station is seen on the left Nov. 4, 2018, in the Horizontal Integration Facility at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore. The CRS-10 Cygnus spacecraft is shown in the middle of the facility, and the Antares CRS-11 rocket scheduled to launch in spring 2019 is on the right.

What to Know Thursday morning, the New York City region will be able to see a NASA space rocket launch that is taking place hundreds of miles away

NASA will be launching the Antares rocket, which will carry the Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station, at 4:49 a.m.

Though the launch will take place in Virginia, NASA predicts NYC will be able to see the rocket in the sky about 150 seconds after liftoff

The tri-state area is in for an early morning treat that is out of this world.

Thursday the New York City region will be able to see a NASA space rocket launch taking place hundreds of miles away.

NASA will be launching the Antares rocket, which will be carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station, at 4:49 a.m.

Though the launch is taking place from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, those who do not live in the area will be able to see the man-made craft launching into outer space.

Photo credit: NASA

According to NASA predictions, southern New Jersey will be able to see the rocket about one minute after liftoff, while central New Jersey will witness the launch about 120 seconds after liftoff.

Additionally, New Yorkers will be able to see the rocket in the sky about 150 seconds after liftoff, weather conditions permitting, the agency predicts. The rocket could also be visible as north as Connecticut around the 180 seconds mark.

The Cygnus spacecraft, dubbed the SS John Young, will arrive at the space station Sunday.

NASA will air the launch and related briefings live on NASA Television on the agency’s website.

Top News Photos: Trial Starts for Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo'