What to Know CBS CEO Leslie Moonves is leaving his post following allegations of sexual misconduct that spanned much of his career, the company announced

Florence turned into a hurricane and swirled toward the U.S. for what forecasters said may be a direct hit on the Southeast later this week

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin was named Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Leslie Moonves Out as CBS CEO After Sexual Harassment Allegations

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves is leaving his post following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct that spanned much of his career, the company announced. CBS announced Moonves will depart as chairman, president and chief executive officer "effective immediately." The company said COO Joseph Ianniello will now act as president and acting CEO "while the Board conducts a search for a permanent successor." The allegations against Moonves were brought to light in a New Yorker article by Ronan Farrow in August in which six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct and damaging their careers. A second New Yorker article by Farrow published contained allegations by six more women. Moonves denied the allegations, and characterized his relationships with some of the women as consensual. CBS has been investigating the allegations against Moonves since they were published in the New Yorker article in August.

Florence Becomes a Hurricane, Takes Aim at US Southeast

Tropical Storm Florence turned into a hurricane and swirled toward the U.S. for what forecasters said could be a direct hit on the Southeast toward the end of the week. The storm's sustained winds reached 75 mph, just over the threshold for a hurricane, as it made its way across the Atlantic, about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center said. It was moving west at 6 mph. The Miami-based center said that it was still too early to predict the hurricane's exact path but that a huge coastal area from northern Florida to North Carolina should prepare for a major hit. It is forecast to approach the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday. The governors of North and South Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency to give them time to prepare, and the Navy said ships in Virginia's Hampton Roads area would leave port for their own safety.

Texas Cop Who Shot, Killed Man in His Home Faces Manslaughter Charge

Texas Rangers arrested the Dallas police officer who fatally shot Botham Jean inside his own apartment and charged her with manslaughter. Officer Amber Guyger, 30, was arrested in Kaufman County. Guyger posted $300,000 bond and was released Sunday night before 8:30 p.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said. The Dallas Police Department requested the Texas Rangers conduct an independent investigation of the shooting, Texas DPS said. The warrant for Guyger's arrest was issued after the investigation by the Texas Rangers, in coordination with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office. Dallas police said Guyger has been with the department for four years and is currently assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.

North Korea Uses 70th Anniversary to Push Economy, Not Nukes

North Korea held a major military parade and revived its iconic mass games to celebrate its 70th anniversary, but in keeping with leader Kim Jong Un's new policies the emphasis was firmly on building up the economy, not on nuclear weapons. The North rolled out some of its latest tanks and marched its best-trained goose-stepping units in the parade but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the event to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. It also brought the mass games back after a five-year hiatus. The games are a grand spectacle that features nearly 20,000 people flipping placards in unison to create huge mosaics as thousands more perform gymnastics or dance in formation on the competition area of Pyongyang's 150,000-seat May Day Stadium. The strong emphasis on the economy underscores the strategy Kim has pursued since January of putting economic development front and center.

Miss New York Wins Miss America Pageant

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin was named Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City. Her victory resurrected a string of successes the Empire State has had in the pageant in recent years. Mallory Hagan, Nina Davuluri and Kira Kazantsev won the title from 2013 to 2015 competing as Miss New York. A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme. She won a $50,000 scholarship along with the crown in the first Miss America pageant to be held without a swimsuit competition. Franklin said during her onstage interview that she was one of only a small number of minority students in school growing up, but used her love for music and the arts to grow and fit in. The fourth runner up was Miss Massachusetts Gabriela Taveras; third runner up was Miss Florida Taylor Tyson; second runner up was Miss Louisiana Holli' Conway, and the first runner up was Miss Connecticut Bridget Oei.

John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice Now EGOT Winners

NBC's live version of "Jesus Christ Superstar" has won an Emmy Award and that has made three men extra happy — it means star John Legend, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice have joined the elite squad of EGOT winners. The musical's win for best live variety special means Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice have Emmys to go with their Tonys, Grammys and their Oscars — the four biggest prizes in show business. Lloyd Webber and Rice have already won Tonys ("Evita" and "Sunset Boulevard"), Grammys ("Cats," ''Evita") and an Oscar for "You Must Love Me" from "Evita." Legend has won 10 Grammys and in 2015 he scored an Oscar for his song "Glory" from the movie "Selma." Last year, he won a Tony for Best Revival of a Play as a co-producer of "Jitney." Legend, who played Jesus in the concert version of "Jesus Christ Superstar" but won his Emmy as a co-producer of the show, is also gunning for an acting Emmy later this month.