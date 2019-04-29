What to Know The Legal Aid Society announced Monday that they are suing the NYPD for fining delivery workers that use e-bikes instead of their bosses.

The lawsuit challenges a recent Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) decision that police can fine e-bike delivery workers.

Legal Aid also claimed that the NYPD is confiscating delivery workers’ e-bikes.

The lawsuit challenges a recent Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) decision that police can fine e-bike delivery workers up to $500. Legal Aid claims that this is in contradiction of city law, which states that police should issue these fines to the business owners instead.

"Department guidelines state that when an NYPD officer observes an individual operating a motorized scooter/electric bicycle unlawfully on a New York City sidewalk or street, police officers are to determine whether it is being used for business or personal purposes," NYPD spokesperson Det. Denise Moroney said. "The officer is to issue an OATH summons against the business when it is appropriate."

Legal Aid also claimed that the NYPD is confiscating delivery workers’ e-bikes, “completely stripping them of their livelihoods.”

“This lawsuit is designed to ensure that OATH complies with existing law so that our clients and other low-income food delivery workers are no longer illegally ticketed while trying to earn a living,” said Legal Aid attorney, Steven Wasserman, in a statement.