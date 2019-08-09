Leasing Dogs and Cats is Prohibited Under New Law in New Jersey - NBC New York
Leasing Dogs and Cats is Prohibited Under New Law in New Jersey

Published 12 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill that bars pet dealers from leasing dogs and cats

    • The first-term Democrat signed the measure on Friday and called the leasing of pets "predatory"

    • Bill's sponsors say measure was necessary because pet dealers will enter into lease agreements to make high-priced pets seem more affordable

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill that bars pet dealers from leasing dogs and cats.

    The first-term Democrat signed the measure on Friday and called the leasing of pets "predatory."

    The bill's sponsors say the measure was necessary because some pet dealers will enter into lease agreements to make high-priced pets seem more affordable to consumers.

    Democratic Assemblyman John Armato says that's not the case and that lease deals result in consumers paying pay more over time than the retail price of the pet.

    On top of that, he says, the person might not fully own the dog or cat.

    Advertise with us