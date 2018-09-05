LeBron James Makes Surprise Visit to Queens School, Donates Gear and Upgrades Locker Room - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

LeBron James Makes Surprise Visit to Queens School, Donates Gear and Upgrades Locker Room

The NBA star visited Christ the King and upgraded the locker room for the school

Published at 1:58 AM EDT on Sep 5, 2018 | Updated at 2:02 AM EDT on Sep 5, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Recipes With Heart and Soul
    AP/File
    LeBron James speaks at a news conference after the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, in July.

    What to Know

    • NBA star LeBron James made a surprise visit to a New York City school on Tuesday

    • The new Los Angeles Lakers player showed up to Christ the King in Queens and donated new gear and announced an upgrade to the locker room

    • The Queens school is well-known for its basketball; Former NBA player Lamar Odom and current WNBA star Sue Bird, attended it

    NBA star LeBron James made a surprise visit to a New York City school on Tuesday and provided both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams with a new locker room and playing gear.

    Sports Illustrated reports the new Los Angeles Lakers player showed up to Christ the King in Queens and shocked the students and staff. He teased the new shoes and jerseys featuring his logo and posted the reaction to his Instagram Story, saying “mic check, mic check. What Up?”

    Coach Joe Arbitello tweeted the upgraded locker room and gear.

    The Queens school is well-known for its basketball, having won several championships in the last 10 years. Former NBA player Lamar Odom and current WNBA star Sue Bird, attended Christ the King, SI reports.

    Nike made the exclusive LeBron sneaker available in NYC only on the SNKRS app.

    Top Sports: Serena, Venus Williams Face Off at US OpenTop Sports: Serena, Venus Williams Face Off at US Open

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us