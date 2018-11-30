Sara Gore heads to famed NYC restaurant Le Bernardin to talk to Chef Eric Ripert about his memoir "32 Yolks". (Published Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016)

What to Know Le Bernardin, owned by chef Eric Ripert and Maguy Le Coze, has scored the top spot on an annual ranking of the best restaurants in the world

Paris-based La Liste says it combs through hundreds of guidebooks and millions of online reviews to develop its list of 1,000 best in globe

Dishes on the tasting menus include caviar tartare, seared langoustine and celery root-black truffle soup

A New York City restaurant has been named the best in the world.

Le Bernardin, owned by chef Eric Ripert and Maguy Le Coze, has scored the top spot on Paris-based La Liste's annual list of the world's best restaurants, the organization announced Friday.

The Manhattan restaurant moves up a notch from its No. 2 global ranking on last year's list, though it shares top honors with Guy Savoy in Paris.

Each year, La Liste combs through hundreds of guidebooks and millions of online reviews to come up with its top 1,000 restaurants in the world. The three Michelin-starred French seafood spot is one of 30 New York City restaurants to make the cut this year, though only Le Bernardin and Eleven Madison Park crack the top 10. See the full list here.

Le Bernardin's three Michelin stars for 2019 mark its 14th straight year of that coveted achievement; it has also kept a four-star rating from The New York Times since it opened in New York in 1986. It was originally opened in Paris by Le Coze and her brother Gilbert in 1972. Gilbert Le Coze died of a heart attack, and Ripert, longtime friend of the late icon Anthony Bourdain, took over as chef.

Ripert said in a statement he was delighted by the honor.

"It's a great motivation for the team, who work so hard throughout the year to deliver a special experience to our guests time and time again."

Dishes on the chef's tasting menu include caviar tartare, seared langoustine, pan roasted monkfish and slow roasted quince with goat's milk ice cream. There's a vegetarian tasting menu as well, featuring celery root-black truffle soup, warm artichoke panache and black truffle tagliatelle. Popular seafood dishes include everything from fluke-enoki mushroom to geoduck and kampachi sashimi.

The restaurant is located at 155 W. 51st Street. Learn more here.