The 2-year-old child fell just before noon on Monday as the parents were home, inside another room of the East New York apartment before tragedy struck. NBC New York’s Gaby Acevedo reports.

What to Know The sixth-floor New York City apartment window where a 2-year-old boy fell to his death on Monday was in disrepair, the family's lawyer said

Lareese Williams Jr.'s family reportedly asked management at the Brooklyn high-rise on Eldert Lane for over a year to repair the window

The building's management has not made any public statement and no arrests have been made

The sixth-floor New York City apartment window where a 2-year-old boy fell to his death on Monday was in disrepair for months and had no railing, according to the toddler's family lawyer.

Attorney Donte Mills tells New 4 that Lareese Williams Jr.'s family has asked management at the Brooklyn high-rise on Eldert Lane for over a year to repair the window and they were told nine months ago to just tape up the window.

The family's last request was on Sept. 11 when the window was opened and came off the tracks, according to Mills. He says the window remained open because the family were not able to close it.

Mills said he believed the child was able to squeeze through the open window on Sept. 23 while his parents were in another room. Lareese was found unconscious on the pavement outside the building and he was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.

The attorney also alleged that the building's management attempted to repair the window the day after the accident.

The management has not made any public statement. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, police said.