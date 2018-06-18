What to Know First lady Melania Trump waded into the fierce debate around family separation on the border, saying she 'hates' to see it done

Pills that markets themselves as alternatives to sunscreen should be pulled from shelves due to their misleading claims, Chuck Schumer says

Sen. Ted Cruz triumphed over late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel in their charity basketball game Kimmel dubbed the Blobfish Basketball Classic

Melania Trump “Hates to See Children Separated From Their Families,” Her Office Says

First lady Melania Trump waded into the fierce debate around family separation on the border, saying she "hates" to see it done and pushing for bipartisan cooperation to end the practice, NBC News reported. "Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," her spokeswoman said in a statement. "She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart." Trump has repeatedly blamed Democrats for opposition to his immigration reform proposal, falsely crediting an anti-trafficking law that passed unanimously in 2008 under President George W. Bush. But the Trump administration implemented the "zero tolerance" policy under which it's separated families at the border, and there is no law that requires family separation.

Family Separation Policy Starts Dividing Republicans

The emotional policy of separating children from their parents is also starting to divide Republicans and their allies as Democrats turn up the pressure. Former first lady Laura Bush called the policy "cruel" and "immoral" while GOP Sen. Susan Collins expressed concern about it and a former adviser to President Trump said he thought the issue was going to hurt the president at some point. Religious groups, including some conservative ones, are protesting. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she favors tighter border security, but expressed deep concerns about the child separation policy. Former Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci said in a weekend interview that the child separation interview could be dangerous for Trump. He said the president "should be immediately fixing this problem."

12 Immigrants Ejected, 5 Die After Car Being Chased by Border Patrol Crashes

Authorities said five undocumented immigrants are dead following a chase involving Border Patrol agents. Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said the crash happened off Highway 85 in Big Wells at about noon. Boyd said agents were chasing the SUV when it lost control and overturned. The vehicle was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour when it crashed. Fourteen people were inside, including the driver and passenger. Twelve immigrants were ejected and four died at the scene when the car crashed and rolled over, according to Boyd. A fifth person later died at the hospital. A total of 9 people were transported to the hospital, including five who went to San Antonio Military Medical Center and the rest going to local hospitals. The driver, who is believed to be a United States citizen, was among those transported. Boyd credited "good police work" for the reason why deputies started pursuing the vehicle. The passenger, also believed to be a U.S. citizen, is currently in custody.

FDA Should Pull “Sunscreen Pills” From Market, Schumer Says

A handful of pills that markets themselves as alternatives to sunscreen should be pulled from shelves due to their misleading and potentially hazardous claims, Sen. Chuck Schumer said. The Food and Drug Administration recently warned consumers that so-called "suncreen pills" are fakes that don't actually provide the same benefits and protection as sunscreen. Schumer said the FDA should go one step further and ask retailers to pull the companies’ products from the market. The FDA specifically called out Sunsafe Rx pills, Solicare pills — which can be purchased at Walmart — Sunergetic pills and Advanced Skin Brightening Formula pills.

Sen. Ted Cruz Tops Jimmy Kimmel in Charity Game

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has triumphed over late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel in their much-hyped charity basketball game that Kimmel dubbed the Blobfish Basketball Classic. With each basket worth a single point, Cruz topped Kimmel 11-9 in a two-hour one-on-one match they agreed to abbreviate at Texas Southern University after neither appeared capable of reaching 15 points and winning by two. The Houston Chronicle described the matchup as "a slow-motion car-crash of half-court basketball." Speaking for both men, Kimmel said: "We apologize to the game of basketball." The game was born of a joke from Kimmel, who'd said the Republican senator resembled the ocean bottom-dwelling blobfish. Cruz responded by challenging Kimmel to a basketball game. Two Houston charities are the beneficiaries.

Chris Cornell's Daughter Pays Tribute to Late Rocker With Duet

Chris Cornell's daughter released a recording of a duet with her late father as part of an emotional tribute to the late rocker on Father's Day. Toni Cornell released the duet of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" along with a note thanking her dad for his support of her. "You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday," Toni Cornell, 13, wrote in posts that accompanied the song on Instagram and YouTube. "Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too." Chris Cornell died in May 2017 while on tour and his death was ruled a suicide. He was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden, and enjoyed a successful career with other bands and as a solo artist.