A double shooting inside a Trenton laundromat left a man dead and a teen boy in critical condition. Now several people are in custody in connection to the shooting with charges pending. NBC10's Denise Nakano speaks to a childhood friend of the murder victim.

What to Know A 74-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy face charges in connection with a deadly shooting at an NJ laundromat

It started with a beating at the front of the Trenton laundromat and ended with a man shot dead on the floor behind a counter, officials say

The dead victim has been identified as 21-year-old Geovahnie Fanfan; a 16-year-old boy was also critically injured in the fray

A 74-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a New Jersey laundromat, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Cops were called to Liberty III Laundromat on Chambers Street in Trenton around noon a day earlier for a report of a shooting and found Geovahnie Fanfan, 21, in the back of the business; he had been shot multiple times and later died.

A second victim, a 16-year-old boy, had also been shot. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation found that a small group had attacked one of the people who now face charges, Darryl Parker, just inside the laundromat's side entrance. Parker, who had been kicked and had objects thrown at him, was knocked to the ground. An older woman, later identified as Eudean McMillan, had walked outside prior to the beating and returned with a handgun, prosecutors say.

McMillan allegedly fired the gun at the group who had been beating Parker as they tried to run, striking the 16-year-old victim. Fanfan, who was part of the group involved in the beating, ran to the back of the laundromat and tried to hide inside the office, but a large open window in the counter area gave him away. Prosecutors say McMillan handed her gun to Parker at that point, and Parker leaned over the laundromat counter and shot Fanfan.

McMillan and Fanfan started to leave, but then a 15-year-old grabbed the gun, walked back toward the counter area and shot Fanfan again, hitting him multiple times as he lay wounded on the ground, prosecutors say. McMillan, Parker and the 15-year-old then all fled the scene in her vehicle, according to officials.

The relationship between the three suspects wasn't immediately clear. McMillan is charged as an accomplice to murder in Fanfan's death; she is also charged with two counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses. Parker and the 15-year-old are charged with murdering Fanfan; they also face weapons charges.

The 15-year-old is being held in the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center, while McMillan and Parker are being held in the Mercer County Correction Center pending detention hearings. Information on possible attorneys for them wasn't clear.