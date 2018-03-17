What to Know A fourth nor'easter may hammer the tri-state early next week, impacting the area at some point Tuesday and lingering through early Thursday

The first three nor'easters cut power to hundreds of thousands of people and wreaked havoc on the region's transit systems

Storm Team 4 says the active weather pattern is expected to continue through remainder of March, meaning more serious storms are possible

The latest track for what could be the fourth nor'easter in a row to hit the tri-state, this time landing on the first day of spring, includes potentially good news for the region.

The data shows the storm staying farther out to sea, which means the tri-state would see less rain, snow and wind, meteorologist Raphael Miranda said. However, he cautioned that it is too early to know with any certainty and the forecast will continue to develop.

The storm could impact the tri-state area some point Tuesday night and linger around through early Thursday, meaning a more drawn-out system than previously thought, Storm Team 4 says. The exact timing, phasing, track and intensity of this nor'easter remain highly variable right now, but more clarity should come this weekend as the system develops.

Temperatures are expected to remain below average through mid-week, Storm Team 4 says, but by the end of the next workweek, highs could hit the upper 40s.

Storm Team 4 Breaks Down Potential for 4th Nor'easter

The potential fourth significant winter storm comes on the heels of a trio of deadly nor’easters that ravaged parts of the tri-state this month, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and crippling East Coast travel.

Storm Team 4 says the active weather pattern is expected to continue for the remainder of March, meaning even more serious storms are possible.



The Most Extreme Nor'easters in US History

The first nor’easter in the series, on March 2, canceled thousands of flights and wreaked havoc on the region’s commuter rail systems, including Amtrak, which shut down its popular Northeast Corridor. It hit New Jersey and the Hudson Valley hardest, with Sussex County seeing more than 13 inches of snow and parts of Orange County getting more than 9 inches.

The second, on March 7, knocked power out for hundreds of thousands of people in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. Rockland and Orange counties recorded more than 20 inches and Passaic and Essex counties saw more than 20 inches.

The third, on March 12, grazed most of the tri-state but hammered Long Island and Connecticut with snow. Southampton got more than 18 inches and Newtown recorded 11 inches.

At least three people in the tri-state were killed in the nor’easters: an 11-year-old Hudson Valley boy was hit by a tree during the first; an 88-year-old woman was hit by a tree outside her Hudson Valley home during the second; and an unidentified New Jersey driver was electrocuted when he drove onto a live wire.

The rest of this week will be breezy and chilly but mostly quiet, Storm Team 4 says. St. Patrick’s Day weekend is expected to be warmer and sunnier, with highs reaching the high 40s on Sunday as runners compete in the New York City Half Marathon.

Dramatic Images Show Wrath of Twin March Nor'easters