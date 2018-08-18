Late-Night Swimmer Dies Off Long Island: Police

A man who jumped into the water off Long Island to go swimming with a friend early Saturday has died, police said.

James Melocoton, 52, of Farmingville, was on a boat in Patchogue Bay when he and a friend went for a swim shortly after 1 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

He suffered some kind of medical problem and his friends weren't able to pull him out of the water, police said. One of the friends called 911.

The police marine bureau got him out of the water. He was pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.