Now that’s dining done right.

The largest ever Chick-fil-A is now open for business and it’s right here in New York City, Eater reports.

The brand-new, 12,000-square-foot location is in the Financial District on Fulton Street between Nassau Street and Broadway. It has five floors and includes a rooftop terrace that includes a breathtaking view of One World Trade.

And if that isn’t enough to tease your taste buds, the new spot has 140 seats, two kitchens, and a semi-private dining area, Eater reports.

The new location is the fourth to open in NYC. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The religious company is never open on Sundays.

A report last year determined the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut all had the same favorite fast-food chain: Chick-fil-A.