Massive Fire Devours Connecticut Waste Facility

Firefighters, police and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection crews all responded to a large fire at a waste and recycling company in Willimantic Sunday, and remained on scene for hours working to contain it. It is now under control.

Officials said, due to concerns about road closures and smoke conditions, Windham Public Schools and Eastern Connecticut State University will be closed on Monday.

Crews were called to the fire at a Willimantic Waste Paper Co., Inc. building at 1590 West Main St. around 10:13 a.m. Smoke could be seen billowing into the air. Town officials said the smoke plume goes went on for miles. It was so heavy the smoke was appearing on weather radar.

As of Monday morning, smoke has decreased in the area and officials believe conditions will improve as the morning goes on.





Officials said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported, though two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation after reporting lightheadedness and exhaustion.

Willimantic Waste Paper Co., Inc. is a family-owned waste and recycling company that services residential and commercial customers across Eastern Connecticut. The building is one of the largest facilities in town and is full of waste and recycling materials, making the fire difficult to contain.

DEEP officials responded to monitor air quality. A DEEP spokesman said there was some concern about toxic gases in the smoke at the scene, but air quality levels in town are safe. Anyone with pre-existing conditions or respiratory issues should stay inside.

DEEP will also assess any runoff issues at the Willimantic River.

Officials said there are at least 12 fire departments and hundreds of firefighters on scene working to control the fire.

Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said the smoke condition is the biggest challenge with the fire. Firefighters have been on scene for hours trying to control the fire.

“They’re working hard, they’re getting tired and we’re going to have to start rotating some of them off the scene for rest,” Scrivener said.

Firefighters are staying outside the building as they fight the fire, making the operation more difficult.

The amount of water needed to fight the flames is putting strain on the town's water system and officials are asking residents to help by conserving water.

“We’re hunkering down for quite a long time here. I think we’re going to be on the scene here possibly for days,” Rivers said.

Residents are advised to avoid the area and stay inside to avoid the smoke.

Rivers said once the fire is under control, the town will then work with the company to create a plan for waste pickup and to assist them in getting back to normal operations. The company is one of the largest waste management companies in the state with hundreds of employees.

West Main Street (Route 32) and part of Route 66 are both closed in the area and will remain closed for the time being.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.