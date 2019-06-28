What to Know Fifty years ago, in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn,a gay bar in Greenwich Village

Tensions erupted into protests. For the next two nights there were fires; there were arrests; there was mass chaos - and escalating violence

Ultimately, the demonstrations would become the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ rights movement -- in the United States and across the globe

Lady Gaga is paying a special visit to New York City's Stonewall Inn, helping mark 50 years since the uprising the catalyzed the modern LGBTQ rights movement in a way that only the versatile and colorful global superstar can.

Gaga dropped by the legendary tavern Friday afternoon -- exactly five decades to the day of the infamous NYPD raid that ignited tensions and fiery protests in city streets for days and ultimately spurred the birth of the movement for gay rights both in the United States and around the world.

"It makes me cry. I am so emotional today," a visibly teary Gaga, wearing jean shorts, a rainbow jacket and glistening red thigh-high boots, told the crowd.

"This community has fought and continued to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance -- and the most relentless bravery. You are the definition of courage, do you know that? This is a celebration of all of you in every single way."

10 Flags to Know at the 2019 WorldPride Parade

Here's 10 flags you might see flying at the WorldPride Parade in New York City this Sunday, with a little background on each courtesy of Pride.com. (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

Taylor Swift made her own surprise appearance at the Greenwich Village bar earlier this month, singing "Shake It Off" and her new single "You Need to Calm Down." Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden also paid a visit to Stonewall ahead of the 50th anniversary commemoration.

In 2016, days before the 47th anniversary, then-President Barack Obama named the iconic Stonewall Inn a national monument for gay rights, the first ever such designation for an LGBT site. He said the monument would "tell the story."

On Saturday, the night before NYC's famed Pride Parade steps off along Fifth Avenue, tune into News 4 at 7 p.m. for a 30-minute special on what happened at Stonewall, what has happened since -- and where we go from here.