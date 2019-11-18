Lace Up! Ice Skating Rink to Open Up at JFK Airport

Take a trip back in time with a visit to the brand new TWA Hotel at JFK Airport — that's straight out of the 60s, down to the last detail. NBC 4 New york's Jummy Olabanji reports.

TWA Hotel at JFK Airport Proves That Old is New Again

What to Know The recently opened TWA Hotel at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport is close to opening up its Runway Rink

Rink will open up Nov. 30 allowing visitors and hotel guests to take spin on the tarmac around the hotel’s 1958 airplane

The custom 56-by-44-foot rink will operate seven days a week through the end of February

The recently opened TWA Hotel at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport is close to opening up its Runway Rink – a one-of-a-kind ice skating experience on a tarmac!

The rink will open up Nov. 30 allowing visitors and hotel guests to take a spin on the tarmac around the hotel’s 1958 Lockheed Constellation Connie airplane.

The custom 56-by-44 foot rink, made from 3,500 gallons of frozen New York City tap water, will operate seven days a week through the end of February.

Admission is $15; $10 for kids under 12. Ice skates can be rented for $10 (kids under 12 rent for $8). Skating aids for children are available.

Advance purchase tickets and reservations are not available.

The rink will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. It will also be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You'll be able to make it a full fun outing thanks to frosty beer, Sno-Caps candy and other snacks and beverages that will be made available.

The TWA Hotel is the latest reimagining of the famous winged TWA terminal at JFK Airport. The terminal came out of its decades-long retirement in May with a new life as a luxury hotel.