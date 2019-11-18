Lace Up! Ice Skating Rink to Open Up at JFK Airport

What to Know
The recently opened TWA Hotel at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport is close to opening up its Runway Rink
Rink will open up Nov. 30 allowing visitors and hotel guests to take spin on the tarmac around the hotel’s 1958 airplane
The custom 56-by-44-foot rink will operate seven days a week through the end of February
The recently opened TWA Hotel at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport is close to opening up its Runway Rink – a one-of-a-kind ice skating experience on a tarmac!
The rink will open up Nov. 30 allowing visitors and hotel guests to take a spin on the tarmac around the hotel’s 1958 Lockheed Constellation Connie airplane.
The custom 56-by-44 foot rink, made from 3,500 gallons of frozen New York City tap water, will operate seven days a week through the end of February.
Admission is $15; $10 for kids under 12. Ice skates can be rented for $10 (kids under 12 rent for $8). Skating aids for children are available.
Advance purchase tickets and reservations are not available.
The rink will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. It will also be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
You'll be able to make it a full fun outing thanks to frosty beer, Sno-Caps candy and other snacks and beverages that will be made available.
The TWA Hotel is the latest reimagining of the famous winged TWA terminal at JFK Airport. The terminal came out of its decades-long retirement in May with a new life as a luxury hotel.