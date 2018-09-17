A five-car crash involving at least one taxi near LaGuardia's Terminal B Monday forced a shutdown of the arrivals level at the terminal and left six people hurt, authorities said.

It's not clear what caused the wreck shortly before 1 p.m.; none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Video posted to the Citizen crime reporting app showed at least two yellow taxis with extensive damage a cab pickup queue, but it's not clear if either was the one Port Authority officials said was involved in the wreck.

The Terminal B arrivals level reopened on a limited basis within about an hour; it wasn't clear when it would be fully restored. All traffic was being rerouted to the departures level in the meantime.