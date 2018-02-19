Cyclist Killed in Hit-Run at LaGuardia Airport: Officials

A bicyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver at LaGuardia International Airport, according to authorities. (Published 2 hours ago)

A bicyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver at LaGuardia International Airport on Monday night, according to authorities.

A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey said the cyclist was riding at Marine Terminal Road and Runway Drive about 7:20 p.m. when they were run down. The cyclist was pronounced dead not long after.

A News 4 photographer at the scene said the cyclist killed was a man. According to the New York Post, he was an employee for a company that provides airport cargo handling.

The identity of the cyclist wasn't revealed, and authorities haven't released any information about the driver.

But the hit-and-run has affected operations outside the airport, the spokesman said. Runway Drive was cordoned off between 94th Street and Marine Terminal Road, a lot for taxis and livery cabs was closed. Passenger pickups, meanwhile, were taking place in front of Terminal B.

It was not clear how long it would be before operations would return to normal.