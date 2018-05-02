A passenger took this video of a lockdown at Terminal C inside LaGuardia Airport Wednesday.

A terminal at LaGuardia Airport was briefly put on lockdown after a man who was flagged for a second security screening abruptly left, a law enforcement source says.

A Port Authority official says there was "an issue" at a checkpoint at Terminal C, causing the terminal to briefly close. It has since reopened, and regular operations have resumed.

A law enforcement source said a man went through an initial TSA screening, and was flagged for a secondary screening. Instead of waiting, the man took his luggage and left.

Port Authority police were called in to search for the man but have not found him, the source said

The search continues but normal TSA screening has resumed.