A Long Island Rail Road train struck a car on the tracks in East Rockaway Monday afternoon, temporarily shutting down service, the rail line said.

The train was heading westbound near the Centre Avenue station when it smashed into the car around 3:45 p.m. It was a non-passenger train, LIRR said on Twitter, which was not going full speed about 600 feet from the station.

Service to and from Long Beach was suspended immediately after the crash, with Nassau Inter-County Express buses honoring customers on that line. Eastbound service was restored just before 5 p.m., and westbound service returned under a half hour after that.

Road traffic was being re-routed away from the crossing, but there were no back-ups reported as a result.

There was no official word on injuries.