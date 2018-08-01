What to Know A Long Island Rail Road train partially derailed in Woodside, Queens, Wednesday afternoon

Port Washington Branch service has been suspended

No injuries were reported; Officials are unsure how long it will take to clear the derailed train

A Long Island Rail Road train partially derailed in Woodside, Queens, Wednesday afternoon, forcing the railroad to immediately suspends its Port Washington Branch as authorities worked to determine potential impacts for the evening rush.

At least a half-dozen regularly scheduled trains were canceled in the first hour after the two axles (wheels) of the train derailed in Harold Interlocking just before 1 p.m., according to LIRR officials.

All people who had been on the derailed train were switched to another train to continue to their destinations. No injuries were reported.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the subway at Penn Station and the 7 subway line at Woodside and Flushing/Main Street, according to the LIRR.

Eastbound customers at Penn Station traveling to Port Washington can take any LIRR train to Woodside, then transfer to an eastbound shuttle train for service to stations Flushing Main Street thru Port Washington.

Westbound customers can board trains Port Washington thru Woodside, then transfer to any westbound LIRR train for service to Penn Station.

Additionally, all Port Jefferson diesel trains will add stops at Hicksville and Huntington.

At this time, LIRR says it expects to resume westbound service with the Wednesday 6:26 p.m. departure from Port Washington.

According to LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan, all bit the first two cars of the derailed train have been towed away. However, crews are still assessing any damage caused by the derailment and are working to rerail the impacted cars.

