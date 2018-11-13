The Long Island Rail Road was briefly suspended in and out of New York Penn Station on Tuesday morning, while New Jersey Transit had 60-minute delays and was diverting some trains.
In a series of tweets, the LIRR said service was suspended between Jamaica and Penn and between Woodside and Penn due to a power outage at Penn Station.
Minutes later, LIRR tweeted that service was restored, though runniung with delays of 15 to 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, NJ Transit said it hour-long delays due to an earlier disabled train and Amtrak signal problems. PATH is cross-honoring at 33rd Street, Hoboken and Newark Penn.
At 9:20 a.m. NJT said it was diverting Midtown Direct trains to Hoboken.
