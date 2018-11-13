LIRR Briefly Suspended in and Out of Penn, NJ Transit With 60-Minute Delays and Diversions - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Track the Rain
logo_nyc_2x

LIRR Briefly Suspended in and Out of Penn, NJ Transit With 60-Minute Delays and Diversions

The railroads blamed power issues and Amtrak signal problems

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Audit Finds NJT Plagued by Low Morale and No Planning

    NJ Transit, one of the nation's largest transit agencies, has been plagued by poor on-time performance, breakdowns and safety issues, an audit says. Brian Thompson reports.

    (Published 4 minutes ago)

    The Long Island Rail Road was briefly suspended in and out of New York Penn Station on Tuesday morning, while New Jersey Transit had 60-minute delays and was diverting some trains.

    In a series of tweets, the LIRR said service was suspended between Jamaica and Penn and between Woodside and Penn due to a power outage at Penn Station. 

    Minutes later, LIRR tweeted that service was restored, though runniung with delays of 15 to 20 minutes.

    Meanwhile, NJ Transit said it hour-long delays due to an earlier disabled train and Amtrak signal problems. PATH is cross-honoring at 33rd Street, Hoboken and Newark Penn. 

    At 9:20 a.m. NJT said it was diverting Midtown Direct trains to Hoboken.

    Read below for latest real-time transit updates.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us