NJ Transit, one of the nation's largest transit agencies, has been plagued by poor on-time performance, breakdowns and safety issues, an audit says. Brian Thompson reports.

Audit Finds NJT Plagued by Low Morale and No Planning

The Long Island Rail Road was briefly suspended in and out of New York Penn Station on Tuesday morning, while New Jersey Transit had 60-minute delays and was diverting some trains.

In a series of tweets, the LIRR said service was suspended between Jamaica and Penn and between Woodside and Penn due to a power outage at Penn Station.

Minutes later, LIRR tweeted that service was restored, though runniung with delays of 15 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, NJ Transit said it hour-long delays due to an earlier disabled train and Amtrak signal problems. PATH is cross-honoring at 33rd Street, Hoboken and Newark Penn.

At 9:20 a.m. NJT said it was diverting Midtown Direct trains to Hoboken.

