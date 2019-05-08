Service on the Long Island Rail Road's Ronkonkoma Branch was temporarily suspended Wednesday after a train hit a truck, the MTA said.

The train hit a tractor-trailer at the Merritts Road grade crossing east of Bethpage Wednesday evening, according to the MTA.

The 5:29 p.m. train from Hunterspoint Avenue due in Ronkonkoma at 6:45 p.m. was canceled at Jamaica Station after the accident.

LIRR was advising customers to use alternate branches.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.

"A rescue train is en route to transfer customres off the incident train and LIRR personnel are on scene assessing the situation," LIRR said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.