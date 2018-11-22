The Long Island Rail Road had to suspend as many as four branches overnight due to power problems in the Valley Stream area.

Some lines were restored quickly but hours after the outage as many as three were still out of service.

The LIRR warned customers to avoid the south shore branches (Far Rockaway, Long Beach, West Hempstead and Babylon) entirely due to suspensions and delays.

"The LIRR's substation in Valley Stream sustained damage as the result of the power outage and we do not yet have an estimate for repairs," the railroad said in an advisory.

