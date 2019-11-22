LIRR Passenger Train Out of Penn Station Derails in Queens - NBC New York
LIRR Passenger Train Out of Penn Station Derails in Queens

Dozens of passengers were on the train at the time of the derailment, with no injuries reported, according to the MTA

Published 7 minutes ago

    A Long Island Rail Road passenger train leaving Penn Station derailed in Queens, the MTA said, with two cars going off the rails Friday night.

    The 8:56 p.m. train to Babylon was just east of Jamaica when two of the eight cars derailed, the transit agency said.

    Dozens of passengers were on the train at the time of the derailment, with no injuries reported, according to the MTA. The train was evacuated, with a rescue train sent to pick up the stranded commuters looking to head to Long Island for the weekend.

    Delays on the LIRR could be expected in both directions at Jamaica Station, the agency said after the mishap.

