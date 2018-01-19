A Long Island man was arrested after authorities said he punched a woman onto the tracks at an LIRR station as a train approached on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said Troy Liddell was cuffed after after authorities said he attacked a 28-year-old who bumped into him at the Central Islip station.

The victim apologized to Liddell, but authorities said the man socked her in the face and sent her tumbling onto the tracks as a train was just a minute away.

A fellow commuter saw the woman fall and jumped down to help her to safety.

She was taken to the hospital with three fractured vertebrae and facial swelling.

Liddell is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. Attorney information for the man wasn't immediately available, but a woman who identified herself in court as his mother declined to comment.