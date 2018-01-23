LIRR's Hempstead Branch Restored After Suspension; GWB Backed Up - NBC New York
OLY-NY

LIRR's Hempstead Branch Restored After Suspension; GWB Backed Up

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    LIRR's Hempstead Branch Restored After Suspension; GWB Backed Up
    AP/File

    Commuters on the rails and the roads faced a tough morning commute as rain fell on parts of the tri-state Tuesday.

    Long Island Rail Road train service was temporarily suspended in both directions on the Hempstead Branch due to a third rail problem near Country Life Press, the agency tweeted Tuesday morning. By around 7:26 the service was restored, following the completion of repairs, it said.

    Meanwhile, a crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway by the Sheridan Expressway closed the eastbound lanes and caused a mess on the George Washington Bridge. 

    Delays on the inbound upper level of the GWB are at 55 minutes and 30 minutes at the lower level. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us