Commuters on the rails and the roads faced a tough morning commute as rain fell on parts of the tri-state Tuesday.

Long Island Rail Road train service was temporarily suspended in both directions on the Hempstead Branch due to a third rail problem near Country Life Press, the agency tweeted Tuesday morning. By around 7:26 the service was restored, following the completion of repairs, it said.

Meanwhile, a crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway by the Sheridan Expressway closed the eastbound lanes and caused a mess on the George Washington Bridge.

Delays on the inbound upper level of the GWB are at 55 minutes and 30 minutes at the lower level.