The Long Island Rail Road has canceled or partially cancelled eight Monday morning rush-hour trains following a weekend derailment.

A LIRR train was traveling through the West Side Yard, a train yard on the west side of Manhattan, on Saturday evening when two of the cars in the middle derailed, a spokesperson for the LIRR said Sunday.

LIRR is currently working to repair track damage caused by the derailment, the spokesperson said.

The following trains have been cancelled during the Monday morning rush hour as work is carried out, according to a service advisory posted by the agency:

The 6:57 a.m. train from Freeport, due to Penn Station at 7:40 a.m. Passengers can take the 6:32 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn instead, which departs from Freeport at 6:56 a.m.

The 7:29 a.m. train from Freeport, due to Penn Station at 8:11 a.m. Passengers can take the 7:10 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn, which departs from Freeport at 7:38 a.m.

The 6:58 a.m. train from Hempstead, due to Penn Station at 7:52 a.m. Passengers can take the 7:12 a.m. train from Hempstead to Penn, which will stop at Jamaica.

The 6:17 a.m. train from Port Washington, due to Penn Station at 7:03 a.m. Passengers can take the 6:27 a.m. train from Port Washington to Penn.

The 8:26 a.m. train from Great Neck, due to Penn Station at 8:59 a.m. Passengers can take the 8:40 a.m. train from Great Neck to Penn.

The 8:10 a.m. train from Far Rockaway, due to Penn Station at 9:05 a.m. Passengers can take the 8:19 a.m. train from Far Rockaway to Penn.

The following trains will terminate at Jamaica:

The 6:54 a.m. train from Central Islip, due to Penn Station at 8:06 a.m. Passengers can take the next westbound train to Penn.

The 7:26 a.m. train from East Williston, due to Penn Station at 8:14 a.m. Passengers can take the next westbound train to Penn.

No customers were on board during the derailment, but an employee on board was left with back pain, LIRR's spokesperson said.

The derailment is under investigation.