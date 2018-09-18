What to Know LIRR commuters are extremely dissatisfied with the timeliness, quality and the value of the agency’s train service, a recent survey reveals

The study was launched by Sen. Todd Kaminsky and surveyed over 560 commuters

Survey results show that 18 percent of riders are satisfied with their LIRR experience.

The study, which was launched by Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a Democrat, and surveyed over 560 commuters, asked riders about their current LIRR service and dependability — revealing that the vast majority rated their LIRR experiences as dismal.

This percentage is a stark contrast from LIRR’s won poll where 77 percent of riders said they were satisfied.

Additionally, the Kaminsky-launched survey also revealed that 13 percent of riders feel they get their money’s worth from their LIRR commute.

“Long Island Rail Road commuters pay a lot of money for a poor, unsafe and unreliable ride,” said Kaminsky in a statement. “This survey is an important step to acquire a firsthand view of what is really going on at the LIRR. Commuters feel that they are paying far too much for poor service, dangerous conditions and an uncomfortable ride.”

Kaminsky and his staff members surveyed commuters at stations within the 9th Senate District, including Baldwin, Long Beach, Lynbrook, Malverne, Oceanside, Rockville Centre, Valley Stream and Woodmere.

Additionally, a survey was posted online.

Commuters were asked to rate several aspects of the LIRR’s service on a ten-point scale and were given the chance to make comments about the railroad.

News 4 reached out to the MTA, which owns LIRR, and is waiting for comment.