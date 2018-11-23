The Long Island Rail Road warned of massive service disruptions Friday, with dozens of trains cancelled, as the ongoing effects of Thursday's power outage snarl much of its network.

The railroad said early Friday that due to "extensive damage to the LIRR signal system at multiple locations" from the outage, customers traveling Friday would see the following changes:

West Hempstead Branch: Suspended.

Babylon Branch: 21 trains cancelled. (Full list here)

Far Rockaway Branch: 30-minute delays, possible cancellations.

Long Beach Branch: 30-minute delays, possible cancellations.

The LIRR warned customers to avoid the south shore branches (Far Rockaway, Long Beach, West Hempstead and Babylon) entirely if possible due to those suspensions and delays.

