To commemorate half a century of the LGBTQ+ liberation movement and WorldPride, LEGOLAND is doing it big by going small.

The LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Westchester installed the World’s Smallest Pride Parade in their MINILAND -- a miniature, interactive replica of New York City built entirely with Legos.

Inspired by New York’s iconic Pride parade, the installation consists of two floats -- one spells out “Pride” and the other says “Love” -- a colorful Stonewall 50 mosaic towering above the show and a rainbow of patrons, from clowns to unicorns, waving their Pride flags in celebration.

The display took 25 hours to conceptualize, sketch, virtually build and construct. The Stonewall 50 mosaic, which is small for us but huge relative to MINILAND, is comprised of 750 Lego bricks -- the same amount used for the entire parade below it.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester marketing executive Nicholas Hurst said MINILAND is a perfect place to reflect the events, holidays and happenings in New York. Since WorldPride has cast a rainbow over the state all month long, Hurst said it was a no-brainer to recreate the celebration.

Hurst said the Pride Parade exhibit furthers the toy company’s mission to be inclusive of every child.

“Playing is a universal way for every child and family to connect," Hurst said. "LEGOLAND Discovery Center really makes sure all kids can come and not have any kind of stigma or judgement, and just be there to have a great time with their family and friends.”

Master model builder Willis Reifsnyder compared LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester’s commitment to diversity to the building of the installation itself.

“There are approximately 60,000 different Lego elements in different shapes, in different sizes and colors,” Reifsnyder said. “Each one’s unique, is important and serves a purpose... to create such vibrant art.”