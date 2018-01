The L train is suspended in Manhattan after a person sitting on the tracks was struck and killed by a train at Sixth Avenue, police say.

Police were called to the station along the 14th Street line for a person under the train, just after 1 p.m.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no L train service between 8th Avenue and Bedford Avenue in both directions as police investigate. Check the latest service update at mta.info.