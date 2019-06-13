What to Know Times Square is about to get a bit sweeter when Krispy Kreme opens a flagship store right in the heart of Midtown

The first-of-its-kind flagship store will open in Times Square, located at 48th Street and Broadway, in early 2020 and is expected to serve more guests annually than any other Krispy Kreme location in the world.

The shop's 4,500-square-foot retail space will showcase the end-to-end doughnut-making process. Guests will then be able to take a bite of doughnuts in the world's largest doughnut box with stadium-style seating.

“Our direction is to be the most loved sweet treat brand in the world. In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder,” Michael Tattersfield, CEO and President of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, said in a statement.

The flagship will serve doughnuts to the sweet-tooth masses 24 hours a day and will also offer new, exclusive merchandise.

To accommodate guests who are on the go, Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will offer numerous features, including an exterior walk-up window where guests can purchase doughnuts, pre-packed assorted dozens and coffee. The flagship will also offer an interior “grab-and-go” counter featuring pre-packed doughnuts, select assortments and merchandise.