Global condiment maker Kraft is introducing a new product -- ranch dressing disguised as vanilla frosting -- to help parents get their kids to eat more salad, a move that aims to give "parents a hand in upping their lie game" and will no doubt cause of bit of controversy because of that.

In its product reveal Monday, Kraft said, "Let's be honest, parents lie to their kids. It is their secret weapon in parenting, especially when it comes to food."

The company said 75 percent of American kids eat salad just once a week, so advocated Kraft Salad 'Frosting' as "one lie you won't feel bad telling your kids."

Kraft also said a recent study showed Ranch dressing is the most popular dressing in the country (not that it's so much healthier than icing, as the Huffington Post points out).

Thoughts?

The ranch "frosting" will be a limited edition product, though Kraft is encouraging you to share your "best parent lies" as part of a contest to win free samples. Learn more about that here.