Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    The kosher prohibition against pork is one of the most closely kept of all the religious dietary laws, but a prominent Israeli rabbi says ribs for Rosh Hashanah may be okay -- with one major catch.

    Meat from cloned pigs could be considerd kosher and consumed by observant Jews, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency quoted Rabbi Yuval Cherlow as saying Wednesday. 

    Cherlow said the meat from the cloned pigs wouldn't even really be meat, the wire service reported. That would mean it could be consumed in combination with dairy, another break with traditional dietary laws. 

    A well-known ethicist with a wide public following, Cherlow cited the need to feed the hungry and minimize pollution in justifying eating cloned pork, the JTA said. 

    The Orthodox rabbi also acknowledged his position was controversial and likely to spark debate, according to the report

