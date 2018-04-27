What to Know The newest prince in the British royal family has been named Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced

The leaders of North and South Korea played it safe, repeating a previous vow to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons

Avicii's family has released a second statement that seemingly offers more insight into the DJ's cause of death

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

William, Kate Finally Name Royal Baby

The newest prince in the British royal family has been named Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced. Louis was born healthy in London earlier this week to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. He is fifth in line to the British throne, bumping Prince Harry down a spot. Kate left the hospital about seven hours after delivering Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild, which was St. George's Day in Britain. That name already belonged to his older brother, 4-year-old Prince George. He also has an older sister, Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next week. Celebrations for Louis' birth continued with the pealing of bells at Westminster Abbey and a gun salute in London's Hyde Park. The newborn's name had been subject to a flurry of bets.

Korea Leaders Pledge to End Hostilities Amid Nuke Crisis, Give Few Specifics

The leaders of North and South Korea played it safe, repeating a previous vow to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons but failing to provide any specific measures or forge a potential breakthrough on an issue that has captivated the world since the rivals seemed on the verge of war last year. In a sense, the vague statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to achieve "a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization" kicks the issue down the road to a much-anticipated summit between Kim and U.S. President Trump in coming weeks. Even so, the Koreas' historic summit might be remembered as much for the striking images of two men from nations with a deep and bitter history of acrimony holding each other's hands and grinning from ear to ear as they crossed back into the North and then returned again to the South after Kim first made history by walking over the border to greet Moon. Kim was the first North Korean leader to touch southern soil since the end of the Korean War.

#MeToo Leaders: Cosby's Conviction Will Bolster the Movement

Women campaigning against sexual assault and harassment hailed Bill Cosby's conviction as a validation of the #MeToo movement and an emboldening signal to other victims unsure if they should come forward to seek justice. "It takes a lot of courage to do that, but this will encourage other women who now see that having a powerful legal team and being a celebrity doesn't buy you a pass," said Debra Katz, a Washington, D.C., attorney specializing in sexual-harassment law. Cosby, for decades one of America's most beloved comedians, was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He claimed the encounter was consensual, and his lawyers attacked Constand as a liar and a "con artist" who framed him to get rich. This was Cosby's second trial on the sexual-assault charges. The first ended with a hung jury 10 months ago, before #MeToo became a global movement. In the time since Cosby's first trial, sexual-misconduct allegations have toppled countless influential men in entertainment, politics, the media and other sectors.

Avicii's Family Implies He Died From Apparent Suicide

Less than a week after Avicii's sudden passing, his family has released a second statement that seemingly offers more insight into the DJ's cause of death. "Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress," the statement issued by his family began. "When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most--music." "He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace," the statement continued. "Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.” The 28-year-old star's rep confirmed his untimely passing late last week. A few days later, Avicii's family broke their silence by thanking fans for their outpouring of love for the late DJ and expressed gratitude for continued privacy.

Trump Says Kanye West Has Good Taste for Liking Him

President Trump praised Kanye West for having "good taste" for supporting the president. Trump said in an interview with "Fox & Friends" that he knew the rapper "a little bit" and always got along with him, and said that West has noticed the low unemployment rate for black Americans. "He sees that stuff and he's smart and he says, 'you know what, Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did,'" the president said. West recently offered his support for Trump in a series of tweets, saying they both share "dragon energy." That caused a backlash among other public figures who oppose the president. In a tweet on Thursday, West wrote that while hate is a similar emotion to love, "hate is not the answer." He also began tweeting a text exchange between himself and artist John Legend after the Grammy winner asked him to rethink his position on Trump.