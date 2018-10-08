Police are looking for a pair of young men who allegedly knocked out a 33-year-old man on the street, then fractured the eye socket of a 67-year-old woman as they fled the scene. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are looking for a pair of young men who allegedly knocked out a 33-year-old man on a Bronx street, then fractured the eye socket of a 67-year-old woman as they fled the scene.

The suspects had an argument with the 33-year-old man on White Plains Road around 1 a.m. Sunday and it turned physical. Surveillance video shows the suspects punching the victim in the head and face, knocking him out on the street.

Police say as the two fled, they punched a 67-year-old woman in the face; she suffered a fractured eye socket. It wasn't clear if the woman and man knew each other, nor was it clear if the suspects knew the man prior to the altercation.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspects are thought to both be between 16 and 19 years old. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call police.