Police say the man caught on camera wielding two knives was an employee at Country Boyz restaurant in the Bronx. He's accused of slashing a customer.

Police on Friday released a video of a New York City restaurant worker accused of slashing a 41-year-old man in the arm.

The footage shows the employee at Country Boyz Restaurant in the Bronx waving two kitchen knives in his hands, gesturing at something off camera. Police say the man, who wasn't identified, got into a dispute over money with the victim on July 20.

The employee then went into the kitchen, got a knife and slashed the victim in his left arm. It wasn't immediately clear whether the man was a customer at the restaurant.

The suspect fled and the victim was transported to the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the employee is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).