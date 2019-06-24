Knicks Fined $50,000 for Violating Media Policy - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Knicks Fined $50,000 for Violating Media Policy

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Knicks Own 3rd Overall Pick at NBA Draft

    The NBA draft is kicking off in Brooklyn. Bruce Beck is there with the low down on the Knicks getting the third overall pick of the draft.

    (Published Thursday, June 20, 2019)

    The New York Knicks have been fined $50,000 after the team didn't let the New York Daily News access a press conference last Friday.

    The NBA said Monday that the Knicks allowed all other media with credentials to enter their post-draft press conference on June 21 except the Daily News, which violates the Association's rules on equal media access.

    In a statement, the Knicks said they "made an error in interpreting Friday’s announcement as an invite only event."

    "As we do throughout the year, we have and will continue to provide access to credentialed media as per the League’s policy," the statement continued.

    The Knicks on Friday drafted guard RJ Barrett who said he's "glad that the city wants me here as much as I want to be here."

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us