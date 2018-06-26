What to Know Authorities in New Jersey are investigating a report that two kittens were allegedly thrown from a vehicle on Route 23 in Wayne Saturday

The Passaic County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating a report that two kittens were allegedly thrown from a vehicle on Route 23 in Wayne Saturday.

According to a report filed with the Wayne Police Department, an individual allegedly witnessed two kittens being thrown out of a grey Rav4 by its occupant near the Izumi Steakhouse.

When officer Barry Cole responded to the call and arrived to the area, the report says he witnessed a small dead black kitten on the right side of the middle lane of Route 23 South, “which appeared to have been struck several times by vehicles while in the roadway.”

The report also says that Cole continued to walk south and located a second dead black kitten on the left side of the center lane.

The Passaic County SPCA is handling the investigation and not the police departement.

In a Facebook post, the Passaic County SPCA said they were made aware of the alleged report of animal cruelty and “are actively investigating this incident.”