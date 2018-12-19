Kitten Trapped Underneath Car Rescued by NYPD Officers

What to Know NYPD officers rescued a kitten trapped underneath a car in Harlem Tuesday

A kitten was rescued by NYPD officers Tuesday after a driver realized it was stuck under the car in Harlem.

The driver saw the kitten running across the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Brooklyn just before noon, and stopped to look for it, according to the NYPD. The kitty was nowhere to be found.

The driver made it all the way to Harlem, by 135th Street and 7th Avenue, when the driver heard the cat underneath the car. The driver called the police department, and officers responded to the scene and discovered it was trapped in the undercarriage.

Nearly a half-dozen uniformed officers got on their stomachs to crawl underneath the white SUV to retrieve the cat, as seen in a photo tweeted by the NYPD's 32nd precinct.

Photo credit: NYPD

Chance was named from one of the rescuing officers as it was saved without any injuries.

Chance the kitten is now safe at a local ASPCA.