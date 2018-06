Yonkers police rescued a kitten from the sewer on Saturday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

Yonkers police officers answered a little kitten's mews for help on Saturday morning.

A woman was walking her dog when she heard the kitten crying on Riverdale Avenue. She called police.

Jamie Molina and Anthony Alaimo of the emergency service unit descended rescued the kitten. One went down into the sewer, caught it and put it in a bag that was raised to the street.

The lucky calico was brought to Yonkers Animal Shelter.