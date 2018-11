A sharp-eyed cable worker alerted officials to a fire at a New Jersey apartment building on Saturday afternoon, firefighters said.

The fire on Freeman Street in West Orange started in a kitchen and displaced everyone who lived in the building, about 30 people, Fire Chief Anthony Baccio said.

Most of the residents had other places to stay but about 11 were being assisted by the Red Cross, he said.

Three apartments had fire damage and the rest had smoke and water damage, he said.