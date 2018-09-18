What to Know More than 100 cars were damaged in a seven-alarm inferno at the Kings Plaza parking garage Monday; a 23-year-old man is accused of arson

Twenty-one people, 18 of them firefighters, were hurt; all of the victims are expected to be OK

Kings Plaza has more than 120 stores, including Macy's, Best Buy, Sears, H&M, Michael Kors, Express and Foot Locker

A 23-year-old man has been accused of intentionally torching a multi-level parking garage at Brooklyn's Kings Plaza Shopping Center, sparking what would become a seven-alarm inferno that shrouded the borough in choking smoke and left nearly two dozen people, most of them firefighters, hurt.

Avon Stephens, of Brooklyn, was arrested hours after the blaze on a single charge of arson. He was believed to be a person seen on surveillance camera in the area at the time the fire broke out. A motive wasn't clear, nor was there information on an attorney for Stephens. He's expected in court later Tuesday.

Twenty-one people, 18 of them firefighters, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the fire, mostly related to smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion. Four of the victims were taken to hospitals.

A law enforcement source said 137 cars were damaged, and 70 of them were burned to their shells, many of them Mercedes.

The garage holds about 4,000 spaces and fire officials said 120 cars are normally stored there by a car dealership. There were some explosions from car tires burning, but officials said there were no concerns of collapse.

A mall spokesperson said to avoid the area until further notice. The plaza was closed, though officials said the fire did not extend to any stores.

Kings Plaza has more than 120 stores, including Macy's, Best Buy, Sears, H&M, Michael Kors, Express and Foot Locker.

In 2013, it became the subject of a controversial order that temporarily banned people younger than 18 without the presence of an adult after hundreds of teens attacked patrons and vandalized the shopping center, forcing it to shut down.

No one was ultimately charged in that fray, nor was anyone hurt.