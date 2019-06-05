What to Know Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut, are asking for help finding a man they want to question in connection with a possible abduction attempt

The man police want to talk to has one very distinct feature -- dreadlocks with blondish tips that reach down to his waist, police say

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department's Detective Bureau at 203-576-TIPS

Police are looking to question a man they say may have tried to kidnap and sexually abuse a 9-year-old girl as she waited for her school bus in Connecticut last week.

Bridgeport Police say the May 30 call came in as a possible abduction around 8 a.m. Thursday, near Logan Street and Stratford Avenue, where the child had been waiting for her bus. The girl told cops she was approached by man who grabbed her by the wrist and tried to pull her to the back of a nearby church.

When he couldn't drag her away, police say the girl told them the man picked her up by the waist and carried her to the back of the church. He put her down in an empty stairwell and tried to lift up her dress and touch her, she reported.

The victim yelled, stepped on the man's foot and managed to get away, authorities say she told them. She also said the man walked off, covering his head with a black hooded sweatshirt as he did.

The man police want to talk to has one very distinct feature -- dreadlocks with blondish tips that reach down to his waist, police say. He's thought to be between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall, authorities say.

It wasn't immediately clear who made the emergency call. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department's Detective Bureau at 203-576-TIPS.