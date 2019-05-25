A kidnapped man escaped from his captors when he jumped out of a moving vehicle in Brooklyn -- in front of an NYPD patrol car, police said Saturday.

The victim was in a car with one of the kidnappers late Friday when two people pulled him out of the vehicle and bound his hands and feet with duct tape, the NYPD said.

The three kidnappers then took a photo and sent it to the victim's loved ones, demanding a $15,000 ransom to release him, police said.

Police determined that the car was on Nostrand Avenue in southwest Brooklyn.

One of the suspects was driving the victim's car and sped past police, then the kidnapped man jumped out of the vehicle, police said.

Police chased down and arrested one suspect. The other two remained at large.