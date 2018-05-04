A 32-year-old Long Island man faces a litany of charges for allegedly stabbing a woman in the leg after a fight, then ordering her to drive him to his house, where he punched her and threatened her with scissors, authorities say.

Thomas Beeks, of Roosevelt, allegedly attacked the 21-year-old female acquaintance as she sat in her car on Oak Street on a Saturday morning in April. Cops say he lacerated her leg with a knife, then made her take him to his house, where the attack continued.

Beeks let her drive herself to a hospital with him in the car a short time later, police say, then fled the facility in her vehicle.

He was arrested Thursday evening on charges of kidnapping, assault, menacing and other crimes. Beeks is scheduled to be arraigned Friday; it wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.