What to Know Police want to talk to a man they say allegedly tried to grab a 10-year-old boy walking with his parents in Queens on Monday

The couple and their son were walking near Roosevelt Avenue and 59th Street in Long Island City when the man allegedly tried to grab the boy

Cops released a photo of the man they want to question (above); anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Authorities are looking to question a man who allegedly tried to grab a child and pull him into a building as he walked by with his parents in Queens Monday.

Police say the couple was walking with their 10-year-old son near Roosevelt Avenue and 59th Street in Long Island City when the stranger tried to take the child. The boy's parents were able to pull him away and the man ran off.

No injuries were reported.

The man cops are looking for is described as being about 60 to 70 years old with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black jeans and black sneakers. Police released a photo of him (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.