Man Tries to Grab 10-Year-Old Boy Walking With Parents in Brazen Kidnapping Attempt: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Tries to Grab 10-Year-Old Boy Walking With Parents in Brazen Kidnapping Attempt: NYPD

Published 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Tries to Grab 10-Year-Old Boy Walking With Parents in Brazen Kidnapping Attempt: NYPD
    News 4

    What to Know

    • Police want to talk to a man they say allegedly tried to grab a 10-year-old boy walking with his parents in Queens on Monday

    • The couple and their son were walking near Roosevelt Avenue and 59th Street in Long Island City when the man allegedly tried to grab the boy

    • Cops released a photo of the man they want to question (above); anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Authorities are looking to question a man who allegedly tried to grab a child and pull him into a building as he walked by with his parents in Queens Monday. 

    Police say the couple was walking with their 10-year-old son near Roosevelt Avenue and 59th Street in Long Island City when the stranger tried to take the child. The boy's parents were able to pull him away and the man ran off. 

    No injuries were reported.

    The man cops are looking for is described as being about 60 to 70 years old with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black jeans and black sneakers. Police released a photo of him (above). 

    Top News Photos: President Trump Signs Iran Sanctions

    [NATL] Top News Photos: President Trump Signs 'Hard-Hitting' Iran Sanctions, and More
    Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us