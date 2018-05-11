12-Year-Old Drowns in Front of Friends at NJ Fishing Lake

A 12-year-old boy died after he fell into a Burlington Township lake and never resurfaced.

A boy drowned after falling into a Burlington County lake while fishing Thursday afternoon.



The 12-year-old boy and a few friends were fishing off a dock at Sylvan Lake in Burlington Township, New Jersey, when he and another boy fell into the water, police said.

The one boy resurfaced, but the other didn't. The kids then called for help.



A dive team took to the water to search for the boy. It took three hours to find his body, which was still submerged, because of murky water conditions, police said.



They said water plants also hampered their efforts.

The investigation into how the boys fell into the water remains ongoing.