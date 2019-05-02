2019 Kentucky Derby: How to Watch Live Wherever You Are

It's the most prestigious prize in horse racing – and the most elusive (Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018)

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby kicks off this year's Triple Crown of horse racing Saturday, May 4, on NBC.

Favorite Omaha Beach was scratched because of a breathing problem Wednesday night, leaving the race wide open.

Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia revised the morning line to make Game Winner the 9-2 favorite for the 1 1/4-mile race Saturday.

Improbable and Roadster were installed as the co-second choices at 5-1, giving five-time Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert the top three choices in the 20-horse field.

When to Watch

NBC's coverage on Saturday begins at 2:30 p.m. ET and the race is set to start around 6:50 p.m. ET. You can watch it all live at home or on the go via NBC Live.

You can livestream the Derby on your desktop or laptop computer or your mobile device by clicking on this link. You can also watch the coverage on our free app — download it from iTunes here or from Google Play here. All you need is your TV service provider’s username and password.

